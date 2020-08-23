With covid going nowhere in the near future, resumption of economic activity is imperative. Livelihoods are at stake, and the Indian economy can’t be held back for too long. The Centre’s snap of a clapboard on Sunday for showbiz to resume production is not just a relief to the industry, but beyond. Before film, TV and web cameras roll, however, the government wants safety protocols put firmly in place. Designed to minimize contact, its guidelines seem sensible. Actors on camera need not be masked, for example, though what other leeway they may have hasn’t been specified.

Demand for entertainment has swelled, and what covid has brought upon us is a hot theme. Online music trends suggest heightened interest in disrupted romance. There must be scripts being churned out about the impact of our lockdown on various forms of intimacy. Assuming that audiences are starved of contemporary shows, the industry may also be in a rush to reach them. But producers should not let their market focus get the better of common sense. Exemplary caution is advised. A single high-profile case of infection could spell curtains again.

