Lights, camera, inaction!

Whether multiplexes can attract patrons is another issue. Entertainment has been booming on over the top (OTT) platforms, some of which have almost doubled their viewership in the past few months. Producers have started releasing movies on these apps, taking away the first-day-first-show monopoly that theatres once had. The film industry seems to have sensed that people are unlikely to return to movie halls in large enough numbers even if they do reopen. After all, a brief visit to a mall or even a quick meal at an eatery may seem safe, but being in an enclosed space with lots of strangers for two hours or more is an entirely different level of risk.