Liquidity for health

A notable move by RBI was its opening of a liquidity window of ₹50,000 crore, with tenors of up to three years at its repo rate of 4%, to boost the supply of bank credit to the healthcare sector. This is welcome, given how badly overstretched this sector is and our need to massively expand health services. Its benefits won’t be felt overnight, but cheap loans could help. Right now, though, what constrains our fight against covid is not finance, but everything else that goes into it. It’s about management more than money.

