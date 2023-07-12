Lithium, ahoy!

Amendments to India’s Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957 are reportedly in the works that would let private companies dig up critical minerals. The fifth set of changes to this law since 2014, the latest tweaks are expected to revoke a ban on the private mining of six minerals, including lithium , which goes into batteries that drive electric vehicles (EVs) and is the focus of a global scramble for supplies with geopolitical undertones, given China’s lead on battery-making and efforts to tie up EV supply chains.

As it happens, India could potentially achieve lithium self-sufficiency and more, thanks to ample reserves found earlier this year in Jammu and Kashmir, a stash that could be as big as 5.9 million tonnes if early estimates are confirmed. While mining has long been state dominated in India, the logic of economic liberalization demands that it be done by those best placed for the task.

Private participation is, therefore, crucial for efficient reserve exploitation that would deliver the best results for us. There would be several parties interested, given the projected needs of EV manufacturing. It’s a field where India must chase down the Chinese lead.