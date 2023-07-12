Lithium, ahoy!1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:41 PM IST
While mining has long been state dominated in India, the logic of economic liberalization demands that it be done by those best placed for the task.
Amendments to India’s Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957 are reportedly in the works that would let private companies dig up critical minerals. The fifth set of changes to this law since 2014, the latest tweaks are expected to revoke a ban on the private mining of six minerals, including lithium, which goes into batteries that drive electric vehicles (EVs) and is the focus of a global scramble for supplies with geopolitical undertones, given China’s lead on battery-making and efforts to tie up EV supply chains.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×