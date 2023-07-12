Lithium, ahoy!

Amendments to India’s Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957 are reportedly in the works that would let private companies dig up critical minerals. The fifth set of changes to this law since 2014, the latest tweaks are expected to revoke a ban on the private mining of six minerals, including lithium, which goes into batteries that drive electric vehicles (EVs) and is the focus of a global scramble for supplies with geopolitical undertones, given China’s lead on battery-making and efforts to tie up EV supply chains.

