Opinion | Long shadow

Our resumption of commercial activity has been fitful so far, be it manufacturing or services. Consider IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for India’s services sector. The reading for May, at 12.6, is more than twice that of April’s 5.4, but this is no cause for cheer. Any figure under 50 on this scale indicates a contraction of service orders placed. It’s clear that the partial easing last month of clamps imposed on the country to contain covid-19 has not caused a bounce-back, as a few optimists had hoped. The country’s manufacturing PMI for May, released earlier, was at 30.8, registering only a slight uptick from the previous month.

Given the stringency of our lockdown, PMI readings under 50 should not shock us. It was clear that very little business could get done in April and May. The worry is that a fuller lifting of restrictions this month may not raise the two indices sufficiently to show an upward trend that’s sharp enough to assure us of a return to pre-covid levels. The crisis might have altered the basic potential of demand and supply in the country. Social anxiety and a spate of job losses are just a part of the long shadow cast by the virus on the economy.

