Low-cost immunity

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India, has put out an estimate that the government will need a budget of ₹80,000 crore for an all-India vaccination initiative. In a tweet on Saturday, Poonawalla asked if the funds were available. He didn’t reveal his arithmetic, but if he meant two doses each of the Oxford vaccine for a billion people, that would translate to ₹400 per shot, a remarkably low cost.

Since the formula is free, that figure presumably reflects just production and distribution expenses. Even so, it seems to highlight a global cost advantage, lending weight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to the world of cheap vaccine availability. Indians, of course, will have to be accorded priority if and when that vaccine gets a go-ahead. And while Serum need not be the Centre’s sole supplier, its cost calculation can now serve as a rough basis on which to plan. Other Indian vaccine makers would have to beat Serum’s offer, so our final bill won’t have to be very high. Anything under ₹1 trillion will be a bargain. Meanwhile, we must prepare for a logistical exercise that’ll need to be mounted on the scale of a general election.

