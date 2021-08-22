The US has let the world’s conscience down before, so its Afghan abandonment wasn’t very aberrative. If President Joe Biden’s “America is back" was meant to assure us of its support for liberal democracy around the world, its actions since have only left us aghast. Nor has it upheld itself all that well lately as an example-setting country governed by a constitutional order. While how the US conducts itself overseas is for its electorate to judge, we must scale down our expectations of Washington’s ability and will to counter autocratic impulses in the eastern hemisphere.