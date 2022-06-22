Macro stability

Macro stability1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Given today’s exceptional circumstances and our own inflation worries, however, temporary support for the rupee might be justifiable. But then it must not set a rigid floor.
The rupee slipped to a record low of 78.4 against the dollar on Wednesday. Persistent capital outflows have pushed it down. These are unlikely to abate, given the US Federal Reserve’s steep rate-hike curve that’s making dollar assets more attractive than those denominated in emerging-market currencies. Worsening matters, economic uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war has led to safety-seeking behaviour.