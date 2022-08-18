Manjha menace

Glass-coated strings have long been used for kite-flying festivities, but China-based manufacturers have taken their sharpness to an entirely new level for a competitive edge in our market. While “Chinese manjha" has been banned in Delhi, this evidently hasn’t been enough to put an end to its use. Arrests lately of people dealing in it have been made, but this seems too little too late. We need an all-India crackdown on the menace before it can claim any more lives. As for kite flyers, it’s time for them to derive joy from their own launches flying high rather than relishing someone else’s being cut loose.