Manufacturing seems to be on a roll
Summary
- Fiscal 2023-24 ended on an upbeat note for India’s economy, going by the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector, which hit a 16-year high in March. Alas, actual production data doesn’t show a factory boom that may enlarge this sector’s share of GDP.
The last fiscal year ended on an upbeat note for India’s economy, going by the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector. It hit a 16-year high of 59.1 in March, the highest level since February 2008. The big margin by which it exceeded the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, suggests a boom in factory orders.