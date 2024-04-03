Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Manufacturing seems to be on a roll

Manufacturing seems to be on a roll

Livemint

  • Fiscal 2023-24 ended on an upbeat note for India’s economy, going by the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector, which hit a 16-year high in March. Alas, actual production data doesn’t show a factory boom that may enlarge this sector’s share of GDP.

The big margin by which the PMI exceeded the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, suggests a boom in factory orders.

The last fiscal year ended on an upbeat note for India’s economy, going by the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector. It hit a 16-year high of 59.1 in March, the highest level since February 2008. The big margin by which it exceeded the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, suggests a boom in factory orders.

The last fiscal year ended on an upbeat note for India’s economy, going by the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector. It hit a 16-year high of 59.1 in March, the highest level since February 2008. The big margin by which it exceeded the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, suggests a boom in factory orders.

That this reading has been in expansionary zone now for 33 months on a roll is a sign of sustained strength. While new orders rose sharply, manufacturers also reported a build-up of stocks last month in anticipation of stronger sales. Other indicators such as surging GST intake or freight figures present a similarly bright picture.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

That this reading has been in expansionary zone now for 33 months on a roll is a sign of sustained strength. While new orders rose sharply, manufacturers also reported a build-up of stocks last month in anticipation of stronger sales. Other indicators such as surging GST intake or freight figures present a similarly bright picture.

That said, although business optimism has been found to be high in surveys of managers, whose reports are what go into PMI readings, actual production numbers, as revealed in the recent national accounts data released by the government, are yet to reflect such a boom in factory activity. Sure, India’s overall pace of economic growth has been a succession of surprises on the upside, lately, but we still await clear signs of a manufacturing upsurge of the kind that would raise this sector’s share of GDP.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.