Manufacturing seems to be on a roll

That said, although business optimism has been found to be high in surveys of managers, whose reports are what go into PMI readings, actual production numbers, as revealed in the recent national accounts data released by the government, are yet to reflect such a boom in factory activity. Sure, India’s overall pace of economic growth has been a succession of surprises on the upside, lately, but we still await clear signs of a manufacturing upsurge of the kind that would raise this sector’s share of GDP.