Marginal impact

There’s little doubt that the role of independent directors on company boards needs regulatory attention if corporate governance in India is to improve. However, it’s not altogether clear if tightening existing norms will achieve very much. This week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India raised the minimum proportion of independent directors that a firm’s nomination and remuneration panel must have from half to two-thirds. Also, their appointment and removal will require a special resolution that would take a three-fourths vote rather than a simple majority of shareholders to be approved.

