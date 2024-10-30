Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Maruti Q2 results signal: Slump or blip?
Summary
- Maruti Suzuki reported a net-profit drop for this fiscal year’s second quarter and flat revenue amid a decline in domestic sales volumes. Part of a wider urban slump story? We await festive-quarter numbers for clarity on consumption trends.
A day after the finance ministry flagged weakness in urban demand, Maruti Suzuki’s quarterly results seemed to confirm that concern. The carmaker’s net profit fell 17.4% from a year earlier to ₹3,069 crore in the three months through September.
