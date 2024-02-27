Memo for the Coast Guard: Gender diversity is good for decision-making
Summary
- The Supreme Court has pulled up the Centre over its refusal to grant permanent jobs to women employed by the Coast Guard. The Centre’s stance is inexplicable.
The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for its refusal to grant permanent jobs to women employed by the Coast Guard. “If you do not do it, we will do it. So, have a look at that," the court said. The reason for the government’s stance remains unclear, especially since women are being given permanent commission in front-line services, including the army and navy.