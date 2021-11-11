Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Message for Kabul

Message for Kabul

India’s NSA Ajit Doval, along with NSAs and security chiefs of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, pose for a group photo during the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
1 min read . 11 Nov 2021 Livemint

While the declaration may be brushed aside by the Taliban, whose leaders are not given to paying sensible exhortations any heed, it could help India’s cause if the statement serves to constrain Kabul’s assessment of what it can get away with.




The Delhi Declaration signed by eight countries at the just-concluded meeting of national security advisers on Afghanistan was part of an effort by New Delhi to send a signal to its new Taliban rulers and their sponsors of what the neighbourhood considers acceptable. The use of Afghan territory for acts of terror is not okay, for example. While Afghans deserve aid, the eight held, the government in Kabul needs to be inclusive. Pakistan, which actually has sway in Kabul, did not join this conclave called by India. Islamabad is hosting a rival gathering on Afghanistan with the US, China and Russia (which also attended the one called by India), the outcome of which is still awaited.

While the declaration may be brushed aside by the Taliban, whose leaders are not given to paying sensible exhortations any heed, it could help India’s cause if the statement serves to constrain Kabul’s assessment of what it can get away with. Ever since the US withdrew and the Taliban grabbed power, our threat perceptions have risen, while Pakistan has seemed smug in its re-acquisition of “strategic depth" for its designs. To foil these, we’d need high-quality intelligence inputs.

