Panic was reported among some mutual fund (MF) investors, especially those who had put money in debt schemes, after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund scrapped six of its debt fund schemes on Thursday. Together, these funds had roughly ₹30,000 crore in assets, recovering even a fraction of which will be an arduous task for their unit holders. The closure can be pinned on a market crisis in high-yield/low-rated bonds, which have few takers amid covid-led risk aversion, and heavy redemption pressure on such schemes. But the event had left investors in all MFs nervous. Might other schemes go the same way?

Industry associations have been at pains to portray it as an isolated case and proclaim the safety of MFs in general, but a lot of investors still want their money back. All except top-rate debt instruments have suffered a shock, and assets across classes look shaky. After all, these reflect the ability of businesses to make money and pay their dues—which has taken a severe blow. Neither debt nor equity holdings seem as safe as they were just a month ago.

Too many investors seeking to exit MFs would worsen market conditions, making it harder for unit holders to liquidate schemes and for values to recover. The central bank may need to intervene in support of the MF industry and help retain the confidence of people who are relying on these schemes for their future financial needs. It still serves them a reminder, all the same, that the fine print does matter when they let others manage their money.

