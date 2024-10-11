Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Can India avoid a middle-income trap?
Summary
- According to the World Bank’s Indermit Gill, to escape the fate of countries that couldn’t graduate from middle to high-income status, we need more economic freedom, equal opportunities for women and improved education quality. Our big challenge is to find an equitable path without slowing growth.
How worrisome is India’s risk of slipping into a “middle-income trap"? According to Indermit Gill, chief economist at the World Bank, the global record shows that the odds of breaking into the bracket of developed countries are slim.
