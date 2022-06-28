Millennial recharge

Millennial recharge1 min read . 11:23 PM IST
The global experience of the past decade or so has shown that wealth creation in the information age is indeed about data, the cost economics of which differs vastly from that of industrial enterprises.
There’s been a change of guard at Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm. Akash Ambani, 30, his eldest son and non-executive director of the business, has been appointed chairman as his father stepped down from the board. A few other appointments have also been approved by the company’s board. Pankaj Mohan Pawar has been given charge as managing director of Jio for a five-year term.
What has caught attention, of course, is the elevation of Akash Ambani for the signal it sends of Reliance’s succession plan, as put in place by the 65-year-old Mukesh Ambani, who inherited a synthetics, oil and petrochem business from Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani (1932-2002), and expanded it into digital arenas of the 21st century; “Data is the new oil," he had said at the time of Jio’s 2016 launch as a telecom operator. Apart from data delivery, the venture has big ambitions in myriad spheres of digital value generation. All eyes will now be on Akash Ambani for how well he can guide this business. The global experience of the past decade or so has shown that wealth creation in the information age is indeed about data, the cost economics of which differs vastly from that of industrial enterprises.
