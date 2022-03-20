Mind the smile gap

The report is based on a Gallup poll of how people assess their happiness combined with economic data, but this year it also used inputs from trackers of emotions on social media. The covid pandemic had sharp before-and-after effects: anxiety and sadness increased in many countries. Even though our happiness level may be too abstract a measure to permit a direct policy response, we need to ask ourselves whether an emphasis on headline numbers that let India claim the “fastest-growing major economy" tag could lead to complacency on what ultimately matters more. Any gap between how well our people and the economy are doing demands investigation.