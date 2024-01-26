Opinion
Mind your chats or pay a heavy price
Summary
- A British-Indian student's joke on Snapchat of an intent to blow up a plane resulted in jets being scrambled and threw him into a legal soup. Privacy? Wake up to the real world.
Aditya Verma, a British-Indian student, can hardly be faulted for thinking two F-18s flanking his flight to Menorca in Spain were holding an exercise in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. But then, maybe he can be.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more