 Mind your chats or pay a heavy price | Mint

Mind your chats or pay a heavy price

Livemint 1 min read 26 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
The context of his jest was his appearance, but eavesdropping security authorities in the UK were not amused; they alerted the Spanish, who scrambled their jets.
The context of his jest was his appearance, but eavesdropping security authorities in the UK were not amused; they alerted the Spanish, who scrambled their jets.

Summary

  • A British-Indian student's joke on Snapchat of an intent to blow up a plane resulted in jets being scrambled and threw him into a legal soup. Privacy? Wake up to the real world.

Aditya Verma, a British-Indian student, can hardly be faulted for thinking two F-18s flanking his flight to Menorca in Spain were holding an exercise in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. But then, maybe he can be. 

Pre-boarding, he joked with buddies on Snapchat of an intent to blow up the plane as a Taliban member. The context of his jest was his appearance, but eavesdropping security authorities in the UK were not amused; they alerted the Spanish, who scrambled those jets. This was back in mid-2022, and Verma, who was arrested on landing, has still not been able to extricate himself from his legal entanglement. A police search of his phone revealed research of clashes between India and Pakistan and potential Islamic State attacks in the region, but nothing to link him with jihadist radicalism. 

Back in the UK, intelligence officers grilled him too. He now awaits a ruling from a Spanish court and faces a fine of up to €22,500, while Spain wants €95,000 in compensation for expenses. After 9/11, most air travellers learnt not to use alarm-triggering words, but it seems younger generations did not fully get the memo. As for the privacy of private chats, well, welcome to the real world.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App