Mint Quick Edit | 18th Lok Sabha: Debate, don’t disrupt
Summary
- The first session of Parliament since Modi 3.0 took charge saw sparks fly on Monday, with barbs traded by the BJP and Congress. While opposing sides may be bristling for a face-off, Lok Sabha work must get done. Uphold democrat processes please.
The first session of Parliament since Modi 3.0 took charge saw sparks fly on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah were attacking the Constitution. He waved a copy of it in protest as Modi took his oath as a Lok Sabha member.