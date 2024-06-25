Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | 18th Lok Sabha: Debate, don’t disrupt

Mint Quick Edit | 18th Lok Sabha: Debate, don’t disrupt

Livemint

  • The first session of Parliament since Modi 3.0 took charge saw sparks fly on Monday, with barbs traded by the BJP and Congress. While opposing sides may be bristling for a face-off, Lok Sabha work must get done. Uphold democrat processes please.

The first session of Parliament since Modi 3.0 took charge saw sparks fly on Monday.

The first session of Parliament since Modi 3.0 took charge saw sparks fly on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah were attacking the Constitution. He waved a copy of it in protest as Modi took his oath as a Lok Sabha member.

Earlier, Modi said the country expects “debate and diligence" from opposition leaders and not “disturbance", and called the imposition of an Emergency by the Congress on 25 June 1975 a “black spot" on Indian democracy, which it undoubtedly was. With such acrimony at the outset of the 18th Lok Sabha’s term, confrontation seems likely.

The opposition plans to raise issues such as leaks of examination papers and the overlooking of convention in the appointment of a pro-tem speaker. As the government gets set to present its full budget, it will be under pressure to take people-friendly steps, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s own strength in the House now reduced to less than the half-way mark and allies needed for majority support.

While opposing sides may be bristling for a face-off, work must go on. Our democratic system, which all claim to uphold, must function as envisaged.

