Explore

Mint Quick Edit | A CEO’s murder in the US has evoked ghoulish responses

Livemint 1 min read 11 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Over-dependence on insurers may risk mass disgruntlement in India too. (AFP)
Over-dependence on insurers may risk mass disgruntlement in India too. (AFP)

Summary

  • Responses in America to the UnitedHealth chief’s assassination have been very unsettling, no doubt, but what bred such deep disgruntlement with health insurers? Is there a lesson in any of this for India?

After a five-day manhunt, US law enforcers arrested a man and charged him with the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot dead in New York City.

The assailant’s bullet shells had the words “Defend", “Deny" and “Depose" written on them, raising speculation that fury at the health insurer had led to the attack.

After all, these were terms commonly used by insurers to reject claims.

Also read: A CEO’s killing is unpardonable but America’s health insurers must introspect

What makes this case extraordinary is the ghoulish fan following the assassin seems to have inspired in America.

TikTok clips emerged of tattoos with those three words, even as T-shirts went on sale emblazoned with “Defend, Deny, Depose".

This is cringe-worthy, no doubt, but the US insurance industry should examine what lies behind such vehement discontent.

Also read: A small private bank, a new CEO and plans to stay conservative

Unlike welfare states in Europe, the US lacks public healthcare facilities, which makes insurance coverage crucial, given how expensive most private treatment is.

Willy-nilly, India has been moving closer to the US model, though government clinics and hospitals exist. For a better balance, we should expand low-cost health services and raise their quality.

Over-dependence on insurers may risk mass disgruntlement here too.

Also read: Quant hires mutual fund industry outsider as next CEO

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue