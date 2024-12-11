Mint Quick Edit | A CEO’s murder in the US has evoked ghoulish responses

After a five-day manhunt, US law enforcers arrested a man and charged him with the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot dead in New York City.

The assailant’s bullet shells had the words “Defend", “Deny" and “Depose" written on them, raising speculation that fury at the health insurer had led to the attack.

After all, these were terms commonly used by insurers to reject claims.

What makes this case extraordinary is the ghoulish fan following the assassin seems to have inspired in America.

TikTok clips emerged of tattoos with those three words, even as T-shirts went on sale emblazoned with “Defend, Deny, Depose".

This is cringe-worthy, no doubt, but the US insurance industry should examine what lies behind such vehement discontent.

Unlike welfare states in Europe, the US lacks public healthcare facilities, which makes insurance coverage crucial, given how expensive most private treatment is.

Willy-nilly, India has been moving closer to the US model, though government clinics and hospitals exist. For a better balance, we should expand low-cost health services and raise their quality.

Over-dependence on insurers may risk mass disgruntlement here too.

