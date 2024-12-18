Mint Quick Edit | A penny for the Fed’s thoughts
Summary
- What will the US central bank do with its interest rate policy? Growth isn’t really flagging while inflation risks may go up next year if the White House shifts America’s tariff and immigrant policies. RBI will be watching closely too.
Even as hopes grow of the Federal Reserve cutting rates, the US central bank may have a happy problem. Economic growth just isn’t weakening enough for it to justify continued cuts. It has brought the Fed funds rate down by three-fourths of a percentage point in this cycle.