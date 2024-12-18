Mint Quick Edit | A penny for the Fed’s thoughts

But with the labour market holding up fine, the case for more cuts isn’t too clear. To be sure, a quarter-point cut may yet come through, as its policy rate is still seen to be above the neutral rate—one where the economy grows at its potential without stoking inflation.

But with the labour market holding up fine, the case for more cuts isn’t too clear. To be sure, a quarter-point cut may yet come through, as its policy rate is still seen to be above the neutral rate—one where the economy grows at its potential without stoking inflation.

Also read: Will the Fed keep cutting in 2025? But estimates of this rate vary and so do judgements of what’s best for the economy. Whether a shift in US tariff and immigrant policies will raise inflationary pressures remains a matter of speculation.

What’s clear is that the Fed’s commentary will be parsed for indications of its thinking more closely than usual. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would be watching too, since it would impact the rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar.