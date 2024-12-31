Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Adani’s food JV exit isn’t hard to understand
Summary
- The Adani group is selling its entire 44% stake in Adani-Wilmar, known for Fortune edible oils and packaged staples, to focus on infrastructure. This divestment follows both management and market logic.
Adani Enterprises Ltd is set to sell its entire 44% stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd, its joint venture with the Singapore-based food processing company Wilmar International.
