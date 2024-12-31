Mint Quick Edit | Adani’s food JV exit isn’t hard to understand

Estimated to be worth some $2 billion, the equity sale will take place in two steps, with its proceeds expected to be invested in the group’s “core infrastructure" businesses.

Lence Pte, a unit of Wilmar International, will buy 31% of Adani Wilmar’s shares held by Adani Commodities, a unit of Adani Enterprises, which will offload its own 13% holding.

Also read: Diversity and inclusion: A growing factor in mergers and acquisitions As a consumer-facing business, Adani Wilmar is best known for its Fortune brand of edible oils that was extended to packaged household staples like rice and flour.

With this exit, though, Adani seems to have withdrawn from the food processing sector.

Management theorists often advocate that business groups should focus on fields of “core competence" and not spread their resources too thin by over-diversifying.

Also read: The government’s stake-selling agenda: If not now, then when? Shares of Adani Enterprises shot up 7.7% on Monday, an indication of investors taking the divestment as a good move.