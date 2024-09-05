Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | AI chip-maker Nvidia’s share crash is a reality check
Summary
- On Tuesday, Nvidia’s stock crashed 9.5%, wiping out close to $300 billion in market value, after it was served a subpoena by the US Department of Justice. But then, its spectacular upshoot since early 2023 seemed driven by AI overhype.
Share prices around the world slumped on Wednesday after an overnight drop in US markets led by Nvidia. Stock markets from London to Frankfurt and Tokyo all traded in the red as concerns grew of global growth weakening after a subdued US manufacturing report.
