Mint Quick Edit | AI chip-maker Nvidia’s share crash is a reality check

On Tuesday, Nvidia shares were battered on a news report of the chip-maker being served a subpoena by the US Department of Justice amid a probe of its alleged monopoly abuses. It crashed 9.5%, wiping out close to $300 billion in market value, the biggest-ever single-day loss for any US firm.

Nvidia’s quarterly earnings reported just days ago had also failed to impress. That said, its shares still are up about 120% year-to-date, given surging demand for its high-end chips used for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The explosive growth in the company's market capitalization from about $350 billion at the start of 2023 to some $3 trillion recently underscores the central role Nvidia is seen to play in global AI adoption.