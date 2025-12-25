Mint Quick Edit | AI and jobless growth: Why US monetary policy may start resembling India’s

Will America’s monetary policy become more like India’s as AI begins to crunch jobs?
SummaryAs AI snaps the last “Phillips Curve” link between jobs and price levels, the US Federal Reserve’s policy might need its targets reset. Since relaxing its inflation goal will hit the dollar, shifting its other aim may make sense. Either way, its policy would look more like India’s.
