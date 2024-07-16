Mint Quick Edit | Apple's sales surge and market opportunity

Apple’s sales in India leapt 33% to nearly $8 billion in 2023-24 over what it recorded the previous year, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday, with iPhones notching up over half that total. While the company’s exports of locally assembled handsets were worth far more at $14 billion last year, the brand’s rising domestic offtake speaks of success on another front: its grand challenge of converting an Android-dominated market for smartphones to its iOS devices.