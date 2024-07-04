Mint Quick Edit | Are no-brokerage stock platforms in trouble?
Summary
- Sebi’s directive that market infrastructure institutions must charge members a uniform fee unlinked to trading volumes sent discount brokers into a tizzy. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath said the business may have to rethink its model.
A fresh circular from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seems to have sent discount brokers into a tizzy. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath said the company may have to reconsider its zero-brokerage model, or even increase brokerage fees for trades in the futures and options (F&O) segment, after Sebi’s directive that all market infrastructure institutions, including stock exchanges, must charge members a uniform fee unlinked to trading volumes.