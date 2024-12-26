Mint Quick Edit | As housing looks up, we need affordable homes too

By 2030, India’s Millennial and Gen-Z generations are expected to comprise about three-fifths of all new home buyers, according to a study by real estate services firm JLL.

Millennials are those born between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s, while Generation-Z folks were born between the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2010s. The urban home-ownership rate is also expected to hit 72% by 2025, up from 65% in 2020.

This indicates a growing preference for owning houses over renting them, even as rising pay levels among these age cohorts explain their expanding share of homebuyers.

Since this sector is among the biggest employers, robust demand for housing is broadly good for the economy. Several linked sectors, such as steel and cement, stand to gain.

That said, affordability is an issue. Private housing projects in big cities increasingly seem to be upscale, while those seeking cheaper options have very little choice.

It’s also time for a review of the real-estate regulatory system enacted back in 2016 for its effectiveness, given reports of unfulfilled deliveries by some home builders.

While cheaper loans can aid demand, homebuyers also need to be confident of getting what they pay for.