Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | As housing looks up, we need affordable homes too
Summary
- India’s Millennial and Gen-Z homebuyers dominate the real estate market, even as ownership gets the better of renting. But pain points persist in terms of affordability and builder reliability.
By 2030, India’s Millennial and Gen-Z generations are expected to comprise about three-fifths of all new home buyers, according to a study by real estate services firm JLL.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more