Mint Quick Edit | Assange is free: Information, not so much
Summary
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked out of jail after reaching a plea deal with America. The US response to disclosures by Wikileaks did no justice to its democratic credentials, but it may now have a chance to recover its image globally.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is finally a free man. He walked out on bail from a UK jail after reaching a plea deal that will have him plead guilty in a US court on a single charge of conspiring to obtain and disclose national security secrets, in lieu of relief on other counts. He won’t have to face further jail time in the US, as he has already served longer than what the punishment entails.