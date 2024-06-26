Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Assange is free: Information, not so much

Mint Quick Edit | Assange is free: Information, not so much

  • WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked out of jail after reaching a plea deal with America. The US response to disclosures by Wikileaks did no justice to its democratic credentials, but it may now have a chance to recover its image globally.

The explosive internal papers put out by WikiLeaks had revealed US military excesses in Iraq and Afghanistan.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is finally a free man. He walked out on bail from a UK jail after reaching a plea deal that will have him plead guilty in a US court on a single charge of conspiring to obtain and disclose national security secrets, in lieu of relief on other counts. He won’t have to face further jail time in the US, as he has already served longer than what the punishment entails.

While this is good news for all supporters of free speech and journalistic freedom, the world still has a problem of over-secrecy. The explosive internal papers put out by WikiLeaks had revealed US military excesses in Iraq and Afghanistan. Thus exposed, the US government had come down hard on Assange, attempting to try him for espionage, which forced him to seek asylum abroad in a bid to avoid extradition to the US.

Also read: Explained: What is Julian Assange’s plea deal with Biden govt in espionage case?

That long ordeal is about to end. What we’re left with is an imperfect world in which too much is hidden from electorates who may disapprove of how states deploy force. Some things need to be kept confidential, but this should be a small list. The US response to disclosures by WikiLeaks did no justice to its democratic credentials. This is a chance for the US to recover its image globally.

