Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Will Kejriwal’s poll tactic work?
Summary
- Arvind Kejriwal has quit as Delhi’s chief minister and Atishi has taken his place, while he courts public opinion with a plea of innocence as assembly polls approach. It seems like a well calculated move, under the circumstances.
Arvind Kejriwal has resigned as Delhi’s chief minister, and cabinet minister Atishi has been chosen as his replacement until elections, which are likely to be held in early 2025, when Kejriwal will seek a fresh mandate from the people.
