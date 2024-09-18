Mint Quick Edit | Will Kejriwal’s poll tactic work?

Arvind Kejriwal has resigned as Delhi’s chief minister, and cabinet minister Atishi has been chosen as his replacement until elections, which are likely to be held in early 2025, when Kejriwal will seek a fresh mandate from the people.

Faced with corruption charges, his surprise announcement after emerging from behind bars on bail has put him in the news spotlight again, helping him sustain a public profile that other state leaders may envy.

With the term of Delhi’s current assembly set to end soon, he may have seen a chance to blunt somewhat the attack of political rivals over his exercising power while still in the legal dock. It is not for voters to acquit him, as his words suggest he would like, but it makes for political theatre of the sort that his Aam Aadmi Party has made its trademark.

Now, with Atishi in the top seat, governance can resume while Kejriwal prepares for polls. For the people of Delhi, who have been inundated with civic problems lately, it will be a relief that a leader has taken charge, since Kejriwal’s bail conditions had barred him from most official duties. Functionally, Atishi’s taking over offered the party a way out. But how it works politically is the real question.