Mint Quick Edit | Auto sales: The festive season will be crucial
Summary
- It’s raining discounts in the car market—the latest to offer them being Tata Motors—as excessive rainfall is said to have led customers to postpone purchases. The upcoming festive season will be crucial for a demand revival. Otherwise, the industry may have a bigger problem to reckon with.
With sales in the slow lane, it’s little surprise that special offers have been raining in India’s car market. The latest to offer price-offs is Tata Motors, which has slashed prices on some of its popular vehicles by up to ₹2 lakh. Other manufacturers and even financiers have laid out schemes to draw customers.