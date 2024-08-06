Mint Quick Edit | Manic Monday: From Bangladesh to markets
Summary
- This week got off to a turbulent start, with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina having fled the country and stock markets shaken across the world by fears of a US recession, even as Japan’s Nikkei was hit hard by a rapid unwinding of the yen carry trade. The big question: Will the US Fed respond?
This week got off to a turbulent start. The subcontinent was agog with news of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina having fled the country amid unrest against her rule, and investors across the world were left agape at stock-market tickers going deep red.