Mint Quick Edit | Manic Monday: From Bangladesh to markets

Just last week, the Federal Reserve seemed confident about the US economy chugging along well, which led it to steer clear of a pivot to policy easing. Since the Fed’s decision, however, the US purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing has shown a contraction, unemployment has turned out worse than expected, and tensions in West Asia have threatened to flare up.

Also read: Mint Explainer: Why India needs to have a wary eye on the Bangladesh coup Fears that the inflation-focused US Fed may have held its policy rate high for too long have hardened, with equity markets in panic mode. Japan’s Nikkei tanked by over 12% on Monday amid a broader fall in Asia and Europe.