Mint Quick Edit | Beware, RBI is sniffing around for excessive risks
Summary
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has raised a cautionary flag over banks engaging in a “mindless pursuit of bottom lines.” Banks have been in fine fettle but regulators need to stay especially alert in times of exuberance if past follies are not to be repeated.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has raised a cautionary flag over banks engaging in a “mindless pursuit of bottom lines". Speaking at an event of the College of Supervisors on Thursday, Das said that profitability must not be pursued by taking unacceptable risks and that RBI tries to sniff out a crisis before one builds up.