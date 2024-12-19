Mint Quick Edit | Can a Honda-Nissan merger secure an EV boost?
Summary
- Japan’s second and third largest carmakers may merge to form the world’s No. 3 automaker in a bid to take on Chinese electric vehicles. Do Japanese players, including Toyota, need to rethink their hybrid bet?
Could Japanese carmakers rally together to push the pedal on electric vehicles (EVs), a fast-emerging market in which they lag their overseas rivals? Honda and Nissan are reported to be exploring a merger. The two are Japan’s second- and third-largest carmakers, respectively.