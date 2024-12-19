Mint Quick Edit | Can a Honda-Nissan merger secure an EV boost?

In March, the duo forged an EV partnership. While their headquarters only confirm further talks, Nissan’s biggest shareholder Renault is said to be open to the idea and now stock markets seem to be betting on the two merging to form a $54 billion business, the world’s third biggest auto group by sales after Toyota and Volkswagen.

Also read: The China shock behind the Honda-Nissan merger talks Nissan’s stock zoomed while Honda’s slid, a sign of it being interpreted as a Nissan bailout. Faced with Chinese EVs zipping ahead, Japanese carmakers must decide whether to abandon their big bet that hybrids would lead the auto sector’s conversion to clean energy.

If charging infrastructure sprouts globally, direct switchovers to EVs may accelerate, leaving them further behind in the race.