Mint Quick edit | Can elections be scheduled to beat the heat?
Summary
- We must take up the Election Commission’s suggestion of completing Lok Sabha polls before the summer sets in. That several people reportedly lost their lives this time to heat is reason enough for all political parties to consider this proposal. Global warming will make things worse.
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar described Indian elections as a “miracle" on the eve of Tuesday’s results. There were as many as 642 million voters, including 312 million women, setting a world record. “This is a historic moment for all of us," he said. “This is 1.5 times the voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times the voters of 27 countries in the European Union." Impressive.