Mint Quick edit | Can elections be scheduled to beat the heat?

But the big challenge, he added, was conducting polls amid soaring temperatures. The Election Commission’s big learning, he said, was to complete polling before the summer sets in. Indeed, elongated schedules that risk making electors and election officials brave heat waves need a rethink. That several people involved in polling reportedly lost their lives this time to heat is reason enough for this proposal to find a hearing across the political spectrum.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

But the big challenge, he added, was conducting polls amid soaring temperatures. The Election Commission’s big learning, he said, was to complete polling before the summer sets in. Indeed, elongated schedules that risk making electors and election officials brave heat waves need a rethink. That several people involved in polling reportedly lost their lives this time to heat is reason enough for this proposal to find a hearing across the political spectrum.