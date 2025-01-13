Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Can India’s sovereign bonds attract more foreign inflows?
Summary
- It’ll be good if Sebi eases the path for foreign investors looking to invest in government securities. Especially since rising US Treasury yields after Trump’s win and a strengthening dollar are reducing the relative appeal of Indian paper.
Reports suggest that the Securities and Exchange Board of India will soon ease the way for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that intend to invest only in government securities.
