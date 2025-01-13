Mint Quick Edit | Can India’s sovereign bonds attract more foreign inflows?

While these bonds saw inflows of about $14.5 billion via the “fully accessible route" in 2024, aided partly by their inclusion in the JP Morgan Emerging Market Index, more FPI money would have come in had US sovereign bond yields not surged after Donald Trump’s election win.

Last week, the 10-year US Treasury bond's yield touched 4.7%, up half a percentage point since then. This reflects bond market expectations of inflationary policies under Trump.

It also means a smaller yield gap with Indian bonds of the same tenure, whose yield has dipped below 6.8%, making US bonds relatively more attractive.

The dollar's growing strength adds to that effect. All this means we must work harder to attract foreign funds in government debt. Strong demand for our bonds helps lower the interest rate at which the Centre borrows.