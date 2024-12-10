Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Car sales seem stuck in second gear
Summary
- Retail sales of passenger vehicles fell 14% in November over the same month last year. As this was meant to be a festive month full of weddings, the number is a big let-down. New-year prospects of a revival, alas, aren’t looking very bright either.
Close on the heels of a surprisingly weak gross domestic product (GDP) growth reading, automobile sales data, seen as a an important indicator of economic activity in India, has spelt another round of disappointment.
