Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Car sales seem stuck in second gear

Mint Quick Edit | Car sales seem stuck in second gear

Livemint

  • Retail sales of passenger vehicles fell 14% in November over the same month last year. As this was meant to be a festive month full of weddings, the number is a big let-down. New-year prospects of a revival, alas, aren’t looking very bright either.

The bump-up that countless weddings last month were expected to provide doesn’t seem to have materialized.
Gift this article

Close on the heels of a surprisingly weak gross domestic product (GDP) growth reading, automobile sales data, seen as a an important indicator of economic activity in India, has spelt another round of disappointment.

Close on the heels of a surprisingly weak gross domestic product (GDP) growth reading, automobile sales data, seen as a an important indicator of economic activity in India, has spelt another round of disappointment.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles in November fell 14% from a year earlier, according to data issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Monday.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles in November fell 14% from a year earlier, according to data issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Monday.

The bump-up that countless weddings last month were expected to provide doesn’t seem to have materialized.

Also read: After the festive boost, passenger vehicle sales hit the skids in November

This has accentuated concerns over flagging demand even for relatively expensive consumer durables, with weaknesses in lower ticket-price categories a longer-running story.

Automobile dealer inventories had risen to as high as 80 days recently. Though it is now down to about 65 days, there’s still much stock left to offload.

Also read: India’s PLI Auto scheme sees modest start with 500 crore claims in FY24, industry anticipates surge by FY26

This implies that discounts to lure buyers will likely continue. December anyway sees an increase in price-offs and special gifts as buyers tend to defer year-end purchases to the new year.

With input costs rising, several manufacturers have said they will raise prices in January. With sales already in the slow lane, that might dampen prospects of a new-year revival.

Also read: Bajaj's aggressive push threatens Ola's EV dominance as share slips below 30%

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.