Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Celebrate remittances but cheapen them too

Livemint 1 min read 20 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Cross-border transfers must get cheaper in a world of cryptocurrencies which know no borders.
Cross-border transfers must get cheaper in a world of cryptocurrencies which know no borders.

Summary

  • India has been the world’s top recipient of these transfers from abroad in 2024, with inflows of $129 billion. This money is helpful, but we must speed up our digital rupee project and push for global mechanisms that’ll make remittances faster and cheaper.

On remittances from abroad, India remains the world’s top beneficiary.

For 2024, such inflows stood at $129 billion, according to a blog by World Bank economists, almost double that of second-ranked Mexico, which got $68 billion, and more than two-and-a-half times China’s $48 billion.

Globally, such cross-border transfers, usually made by a country’s diaspora to support family members back home, grew 5.8%, stronger than their 1.2% rise in 2023.

Also read: Chart Beat: Stable net remittances a shot in the arm for India’s external position

This reflects a recovery in job markets in rich countries after the pandemic slump. Remittances rose 57% in the past decade, outpacing foreign direct investment, which declined 41%, widening the gap between the two.

Remittances give countries like India valuable foreign exchange, helping keep their external balances on an even keel.

Also read: How FDI flows into India lost momentum

They also tend to hold up well under economic adversity. Cross-border transfers, however, must get cheaper and faster in a world of cryptocurrencies that know no borders.

This is reason enough for India to accelerate its e-rupee project and the West not to back away from global initiatives aimed at digital-currency interoperability.

The US, on its part, should create a digital dollar.

Also read: Mint Explainer: Why India's net FDI is at its lowest level since 2007

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue