Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Celebrate remittances but cheapen them too
Summary
- India has been the world’s top recipient of these transfers from abroad in 2024, with inflows of $129 billion. This money is helpful, but we must speed up our digital rupee project and push for global mechanisms that’ll make remittances faster and cheaper.
